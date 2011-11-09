(Removes extraneous words)
MILAN Nov 9 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox reported 9-month net profit of 3.6 million euros on Wednesday, down 9.9 percent from a year ago, mainly due to investments in a new distribution platform.
Yoox said it was confident to achieve net revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2011, in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.