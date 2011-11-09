(Removes extraneous words)

MILAN Nov 9 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox reported 9-month net profit of 3.6 million euros on Wednesday, down 9.9 percent from a year ago, mainly due to investments in a new distribution platform.

Yoox said it was confident to achieve net revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2011, in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Michel Rose)