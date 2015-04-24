(Adds Cavatorta appointment as chief corporate officer)

MILAN, April 24 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox has appointed Enrico Cavatorta, who spent the past 15 years at luxury eyewear maker Luxottica, as its new chief financial and corporate officer just weeks after announcing a deal to take over British rival Net-a-Porter.

Cavatorta joined Luxottica in 1999 as chief financial officer.

He was appointed co-chief executive of the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses last year after the sudden departure of CEO Andrea Guerra but quit in mid-October, after only six weeks into the job, because of disagreements over the governance structure.

