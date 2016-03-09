MILAN, March 9 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) posted a 26 percent increase in 2015 adjusted core profit as sales rose strongly driven by the recently merged group's more exclusive websites.

Italy's Yoox merged at the start of October with upmarket rival Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that created a leader in the fast-growing online luxury market, handing a 50 percent stake to Swiss luxury group Richemont.

YNAP said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 133.1 million euros last year, broadly in line with an average estimate of 132.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The figures are adjusted to exclude costs related to stock option plans.

YNAP beat expectations last month reporting a 31 percent increase in 2015 pro-forma revenues to 1.7 billion euros as consumers across regions shopped more on mobile devices. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)