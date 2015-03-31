UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS/MILAN, March 31 A luxury brand could be one of the investors that take part in a planned rights issue this fall once the merger of Richemont's Net-a-Porter with Yoox is completed, the CEO of the Italian online retailer told a media call on Tuesday.
"We expect the combined group to be a fantastic platform for luxury brands and we can think about luxury brands as strategic investors," Yoox CEO Federico Marchetti said.
(Reporting by Astrid Westlandt and Valentina Za)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.