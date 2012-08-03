MILAN Aug 3 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Friday first-first net profit fell 25.6 percent to 2.2 million euros ($2.7 million) due to investments in a distribution platform.

The company also said it had finalised a deal with French luxury and retail group PPR to create a joint venture to sell some of PPR's leather bags to a growing online community as sales in shops in crisis-hit southern Europe lose their sparkle.

Revenues and core profits rose 31.7 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively to 172.9 million euros and 9.8 million euros in the period compared to a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)