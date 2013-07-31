UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 31 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox expects revenues and profits to continue to rise in 2013 after posting a 38.7 percent rise in its first-half core earnings.
In a statement on Wednesday, the website manager for clients including luxury group Kering as well as its own multibrand sites, said EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - rose to 13.6 million euros ($18.06 million) for the period.
($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources