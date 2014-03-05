MILAN, March 5 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox expects 2014 sales to grow at a percentage in the "low 20s", in line with a 21.2 percent rise in 2013, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We expect the pace of growth in 2014 to change little compared with what we saw in 2013, with sales rising at a percentage in the low 20s," Chief Executive Federico Marchetti told Reuters.

Yoox, which runs its own multibrand websites and powers online shops for brands including Armani and Yves Saint Laurent said in February sales rose 21.2 percent in 2013.

Yoox posted fourth-quarter net profit up 34 percent to 9.1 million euros ($12.5 million), meeting analyst estimates provided by the company, and said it expected profit to grow in 2014 as well.

Yoox said its fastest-growing market in the fourth quarter was Italy, where sales rose 31.3 percent. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)