MILAN, March 5 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox is looking to reap full benefits from its newly automated distribution platform in 2013 after investments started to pay off last year.

Yoox, which powers sites for top brands such as PPR and Giorgio Armani alongside its own multibrand websites, said on Tuesday net income rose 6.4 percent to 6.8 million euros ($8.8 million) in the fourth quarter.

Profits grew in the period helped by the launch of new mobile applications, more than offsetting a negative impact of investments and costs related to a stock incentive scheme, the group said.

"It is reasonable to expect that YOOX Group will continue to increase revenues and profits in 2013," the group said.

The group said the automation of its global distribution centre in the city of Bologna had been completed in February, ahead of schedule.

In December alone, visits from its new mobile channels accounted for around 25 percent of total traffic for the group.

Yoox said core earnings (EBITDA) rose 33.2 percent to 32.1 million euros in 2012, broadly in line with an average forecast of 32.9 million euros by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi, editing by Danilo Masoni)