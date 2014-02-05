MILAN Feb 5 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Wednesday 2013 net sales rose 21 percent to 456 million euros ($617 million) in 2013, supported by rising revenue in Europe and through its multibrand sites.

The company which runs monobrand websites for fashion brands owned by French luxury group Kering as well as its own multibrand pages yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoecribe.com, said customers browsing on smartphones rose to represent 40 percent of traffic to its sites in the full year.

($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)