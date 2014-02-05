UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Feb 5 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Wednesday 2013 net sales rose 21 percent to 456 million euros ($617 million) in 2013, supported by rising revenue in Europe and through its multibrand sites.
The company which runs monobrand websites for fashion brands owned by French luxury group Kering as well as its own multibrand pages yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoecribe.com, said customers browsing on smartphones rose to represent 40 percent of traffic to its sites in the full year.
($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources