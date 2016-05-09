May 9 Yossix Co Ltd :

* Says the co to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 24 and May 25

* Says Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VYiBvc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)