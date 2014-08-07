BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
BERLIN Aug 7 Youbisheng Green Paper, a Chinese clean-tech linerboard maker, said it planned to file for insolvency and had lost its chief executive who has resigned with immediate effect.
German-listed Youbisheng said in a statement on Thursday that its supervisory board will file for insolvency in the coming days as the company's financial situation remains unclear amid "insufficient liquidity" and the leadership vacuum.
CEO Haibo Huang, appointed last week, told the supervisory board he "doesn't feel to be in a position to meet the requirements" of the board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.