Oct 10 Online market research group YouGov Plc
posted a 43 percent jump in full-year profit aided by
acquisitions in the United States, but warned that it faced
economic volatility and uncertainty across all its markets.
YouGov, which bought Harrison Group last year and Definitive
Insights earlier this year, said trading in the first couple of
months of the current financial year was in line with its
expectations.
Adjusted pretax profit rose to 5.8 million pounds ($9.1
million) for the year ended July 31 from 4.0 million pounds last
year.
Turnover rose 27 percent to 56.1 million pounds.
"This performance reflects organic growth in the business as
we develop new products and serve new clients, as well as our
successful acquisitions in the U.S., which are delivering ahead
of expectations," the company said in a statement.
YouGov shares, which have lost 32 percent in the last three
months, closed at 44 pence on Friday on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
