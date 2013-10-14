European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 14 YouGov PLC : * Final dividend 0.6 pence per share * FY pretax profit 1.5 million STG * FY revenue rose 8 percent to 62.6 million STG * Current trading in line with the board's expectations * Recommends payment of a final dividend for year ended July 2013,
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
GENEVA, March 7 The auto industry is facing seismic changes with the rise of electric vehicles, automated driving and car sharing set to eclipse even big mergers such as PSA's purchase of Opel, executives at the Geneva auto show said.