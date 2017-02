Aug 6 Chinese online video company Youku.com Inc's quarterly revenue nearly doubled, helped by increased advertising sales.

Revenue jumped 96 percent to $61.0 million in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Number of advertisers rose to 283 from 260.

Net loss for the quarter was $9.9 million.

U.S. listed shares of Youku were up about 1 percent at $16.50 in premarket trading on Monday. They closed at $16.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.