BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
HONG KONG, April 28 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a private equity firm co-founded by its executive chairman Jack Ma have agreed to buy a $1.22 billion stake in Chinese online video company Youku Tudou Inc.
Alibaba and Yunfeng Capital are paying $30.50 per American Depositary Receipt of Youku, or a 26.3 percent premium over the last traded price, Youku Tudou said in a statement on Monday.
The two companies will jointly own a 18.5 percent stake in Youku, whose on-line video services resembles Google Inc's YouTube.
Alibaba, which is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering, has conducted several mergers and acquisitions over the past six months or so totaling at least $2.7 billion.
Chinese private equity firm Yunfeng Capital was co-founded by Alibaba's Ma and is raising up to $1 billion in its second fund, Reuters previously reported. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.