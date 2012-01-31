(Follows alerts)

Jan 31 Younan Properties Inc, which owns and operates office properties in major U.S. office markets including Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, filed with the U.S. regulators to withdraw its proposed $575 million initial public offering.

The company, which did not cite any reason for the move, said its "registration statement had not been declared effective by the Commission."

"The withdrawal of the registration statement is consistent with the public interest and the protection of investors," it added.

In April 2010, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

Woodland Hills, California-based Younan Properties had applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YPI".

The offering was being underwritten by BoFA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)