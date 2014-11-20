Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Nov 20 Young & Co's Brewery Plc reported a 15.7 percent rise in adjusted first-half pretax profit, helped by improving consumer sentiment and an increase in visitors to its pubs in London and the south of England.
Adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 29 rose to 18.4 million pounds ($28.8 million) from 15.9 million pounds in the same period last year.
Revenue rose 7.8 percent to 116.6 million pounds. ($1 US dollar = 0.6393 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.