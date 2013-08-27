By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 27 As any exasperated parent will
tell you, most teenagers are obsessed with highly superficial
fare: TV, clothing, trips to the mall or the latest smartphone
app.
Rachel Fox isn't most teenagers.
The 17-year-old actress made 338 stock trades last year,
earning 30.4 percent gains and clobbering the S&P 500. She
peppers her conversation with phrases like "covered calls,"
"shorts" and "double tops."
What really gets her blood running is technical analysis.
"When all the indicators line up, it's the best feeling," says
Fox, who has starred in TV's "Desperate Housewives" and "Melissa
& Joey."
Fox is not alone. After one of the strongest bull runs in
the history of the stock market - the Standard & Poor's
500-stock index is up roughly 140 percent since its lows of
March 2009 - some young folks have become intrigued by the idea
of making money with the click of a few buttons, instead of
handling the deep fryer at the local fast-food joint.
"I would say that all the new highs of the stock market, and
the growing optimism about the economy, are getting them
interested in trading," says Timothy Olsen, author of "The
Teenage Investor," who bought his first shares (PepsiCo) at the
grizzled age of 8. (He is now 24.)
Don't worry, parents: It takes more than a few clicks to get
started. Teens can't open brokerage accounts of their own until
they reach 18 or 21, depending on state law. Before that, as
with Rachel Fox, it has to be a custodial or joint account with
their parents or guardians.
A growing number of young adults seem to have caught the
investing bug. Investors between ages 18 and 24 now hold 11
percent of all accounts at the online brokerage Scottrade
, up 10 percent since 2012.
Among those under 35, 26 percent of households report being
willing to take on above-average or substantial risk in their
portfolios, according to the Washington, D.C.-based trade group
Investment Company Institute (ICI). That is up from 18 percent
in 2012.
All those reports about young people fleeing the stock
market forever? Not so much.
"There are two things going on here," says Sarah Holden,
ICI's senior director of retirement and investor research. "The
first is that younger investors are usually willing to take on
more risk, because of their age and all the time ahead of them."
"The second is that these numbers tend to move with the
stock market," she says. "Since the market has improved, young
investors seem like they are getting back in the saddle."
SKEWED PERCEPTIONS
Young investors are the most bullish age demographic,
according to an investor sentiment survey by the online
brokerage TD Ameritrade. Generations Y and Z (those
under 35) are the most optimistic about future portfolio gains
(74 percent, versus 59 percent of all investors).
They are also the most likely to have cranked up their risk
tolerance in the last six months (14 percent, versus 8 percent
of all investors) and to have sunk new money into the market
over that time period (23 percent, versus 15 percent of all
those surveyed).
Which begs the question: Are the youngest investors, some of
whom are so green they may only vaguely recall harrowing events
like the financial crisis or the dot-com meltdown, getting
carried away with their market perceptions?
If their only frame of reference is the recent bull market,
they might think it is entirely normal for the Dow Jones
industrial average to have rocketed north in just a few years.
"Objectively, they might know about downturns, but all their
experience so far has been with an up market," says Amanda
Clayman, a financial therapist in New York City who helps
clients with the connection between money and emotional
wellness. "That is going to skew their perception of what
reality is."
The brain's prefrontal cortex, which enables a person to
accurately perceive risk, isn't even fully developed until one's
mid-20s, Clayman says. That is why teens tend to have a mindset
of invincibility, a dangerous trait for potential traders.
Young investors might want to start out with virtual
portfolios, like those offered by sites like thinkorswim.com,
before they actually start putting skin in the game. That's what
Rachel Fox did, to prove to her parents that she was capable of
steering an actual brokerage account with real money.
Author Olsen suggests broad-based index funds as the best
place for young investors to start, since individual
stockpicking ramps up risk considerably. Parents could also cap
the amounts being invested by their budding Warren Buffetts,
Clayman says, to make sure no critical savings are being placed
in jeopardy. "They shouldn't be tapping their college savings to
invest, and they shouldn't be risking anything they can't afford
to lose," she says.
Even if the Dow does plummet and shock these young bulls,
that doesn't mean youthful investors can't make money in a down
market. One of Rachel Fox's favorite recent trades: shorting the
S&P 500 exchange-traded fund,, just before the stock
market went into its recent swoon.
"I saw a bearish pattern, and knew it immediately," says
Fox, who has created her own website for young investors at
FoxOnStocks.com. "I was really proud of that one."