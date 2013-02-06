By Lauren Young
NEW YORK Feb 6 Employers are getting smarter
about how they run retirement plans. They are making some moves
that are good for younger workers, including automatically
enrolling new employees in 401(k) plans and defaulting their
savings into target-date funds, which offer an investment mix
designed to meet retirement goals.
Other choices are raising eyebrows, including International
Business Machine's decision to make its 401(k) matching
contribution only once a year.
David Huntley, principal at HR Consultants in Baltimore and
publisher of "The 401(k) Averages Book" talks about these and
other trends.
Q. What's the latest and greatest in the world of 401(k)s?
A. I'm so encouraged by the number of young people who are
contributing to the max in their 401(k) plans. Every young
person I talk to - teachers, coaches, engineers, Wall Street
types - says they are maxing out in their retirement plans.
That's never happened before.
Q. Why?
A. The pieces are falling into place. Kids don't seem to
think about Social Security, but they are aware that saving is
important. The word 401(k) is out there all the time now.
Auto-enrollment certainly helps - at least 30 percent of
companies will automatically sign you up for retirement
benefits. When millennials get hired, the benefits are front and
center - not an afterthought.
Q. What's your outlook for older workers?
A. I'm 56, and I'm worried about the investment options for
people my age. Even if people have saved enough, what kind of
income can you get in a low-interest-rate environment? It's a
real concern for people who are in or near retirement.
Q. What are the best options for those older savers who are
looking for income?
A. If I had the answer, I'd share it. It's scary. My advice:
Don't chase what maybe seems to be an easy solution. I don't
think there is one.
A few plans offer annuities for retirement income. But low
interest rates and capital requirements for insurance companies
make it a huge challenge to create new products to provide
income.
Q. Thanks to new regulation, employers have to disclose the
cost of the underlying investments in company retirement plans.
What does fee disclosure mean for workers?
A. I'm a big fan of fee disclosure. Sunlight is a good
thing.
We have a better understanding that lower expense ratios can
help folks grow their balances. You can often take advantage of
lower fees through an institutional share class, and you might
have other options like index funds that are cheaper.
Q. How much have fees fallen?
A. Every plan is different. A specific number would be
difficult to come up with. Some plans are billions of dollars
and others are millions. They don't necessarily correlate. Fees
are trending downwards as a percentage of assets. The use of
passive investment strategies, such as index funds, has a big
impact. The gap between passive and active management fees is
about 0.30 to 0.40 percentage points - that's a big number.
Those savings are real.
Q. What's your opinion of target-date funds?
A. When people ask for retirement advice, I say: "Do you
have a target date fund? Use it." I think they are fantastic.
They are one of the best things that happened to 401(k) plans
since the (matching fund).
The issue people debate is really about which asset
allocation is better - 60 stocks and 40 percent bonds or 70
percent stocks and 30 percent bonds or some other mix. It's a
high-class problem.
Q. What's your opinion of Roth 401(k)s, which let savers pay
taxes upfront, rather than upon retirement?
A. If your view is that taxes will go up, they make a heck
of a lot of sense. If you think taxes will stay the same or go
down, they don't make sense.
Q. What kind of advice can I expect to get from my
retirement plan?
A. The parameters for evaluating and monitoring advice
programs are very clear from the Department of Labor. It used to
be a gray area.
Participants have to choose to use these advice services,
and the kind of advice you get can vary, but most of the time
you'll get advice on the investment choices you have, the asset
allocation and how much you should be saving.
But with the huge flow of money into target-date funds, a
lot of the investing advice is taken care of for you with a
pre-set asset allocation for those participants that choose that
path.
Q. Are you worried about the uptick in loans from retirement
plans?
A. You'll never see an advertisement on your retirement plan
website saying, "Click here for a great loan rate." We all wish
people would not have to borrow from their 401(k)s, but when you
consider the alternatives, it's a viable option.
If you are able to borrow from your 401(k) plan, it's better
than going to the pawn shop. If you can take a loan from your
retirement plan, it also means you are still working. It means
you are not tapping more usurious forms of lending.