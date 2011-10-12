BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese car firm Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus Automobile said it had no comment about the
status of its planned investment in Saab when reached on
Wednesday.
A Youngman spokesperson contacted by phone had no immediate
response when asked about remarks earlier on Wednesday by the
chairman of Chinese car dealer Pangda, Pang Qinghua, that an
agreement between Pangda and Saab was no longer valid.
Saab has still not received a vital bridge loan of 70
million euros ($96 million) that was secured by Youngman, money
that is key to its short-term survival.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)