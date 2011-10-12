BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese car firm Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile said it had no comment about the status of its planned investment in Saab when reached on Wednesday.

A Youngman spokesperson contacted by phone had no immediate response when asked about remarks earlier on Wednesday by the chairman of Chinese car dealer Pangda, Pang Qinghua, that an agreement between Pangda and Saab was no longer valid.

Saab has still not received a vital bridge loan of 70 million euros ($96 million) that was secured by Youngman, money that is key to its short-term survival. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)