LONDON Nov 21 Pub group Young & Co.'s Brewery reported a 19 percent rise in first-half profits on Thursday as improving consumer sentiment and hot weather helped fill up its 240 pubs in London and the south of England.

Adjusted pre-tax profits for the 26 weeks to Sept. 30 rose to 15.9 million pounds from 13.4 million in the same period last year, while revenue was up 8 percent at 108 million pounds, or 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis.

It also increased the interim dividend by 6 percent to 7.45 pence a share and said the second half had started well, with managed house revenue up 7.7 percent in the first seven weeks, a like-for-like rise of 4.6 percent.

"This has been an excellent six months for Young's, especially when set against the strong comparators of last year when London was revelling in the Golden Jubilee and Olympics," Chief Executive Stephen Goodyear said in a statement.

Sales at Young's managed pubs open over a year rose 6.0 percent in the period, and were up 4.6 percent in the first seven weeks of the second half of the year, the group said, adding it "felt positive" about the year as a whole.

British consumer confidence fell in October for the first time in six months, according to a survey by GfK, coinciding with news that households face a sharp jump in energy prices. However, GfK's monthly consumer index still remains nearly 20 points higher than a year ago.

Shares in the firm, which are up 45 percent on a year ago, were flat at 1010 pence in early trading.