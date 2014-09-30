BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
Sept 30Youniq AG :
* Said on Monday it resolved application for voluntary change of segment from Prime Standard to Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Said application was scheduled to be submitted to Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Sept. 29
* Said aim was to reduce costs and additional organisational work resulting from follow-up obligations for shares listed in regulated market
* Said shares were expected to be included in Entry Standard when withdrawal of admission to Prime Standard comes into force
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.