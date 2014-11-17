Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 YOUNIQ AG :
* Performs in line with forecast in first nine months of 2014
* Says 9-month EBIT in core business "YOUNIQ - Student Housing" and in other continuing operation "Services" amounted to -1.5 million euros after -18.9 million euros year ago
* Says in continuing operations 9-month consolidated loss stood at 1.9 million euros (9 months 2013: loss of 21.5 million euros)
* Says 9-months consolidated loss including result of discontinued operations amounted to 4.2 million euros (9 months 2013: loss of 31.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.