Dalian commodity exchange cuts near-month iron ore contract fees
SHANGHAI, March 14 The Dalian Commodity Exchange in a trial move will slash transaction fees for near-month iron ore contracts between May and July, it said on Tuesday.
Jan 26 Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling Co Ltd
* Says its shares to begin trading in Shenzhen on Jan 28
DUBAI, March 14 The Qatar Stock Exchange is awaiting the approval of its shareholders to conduct an initial public offer of its own shares, the exchange's chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters on Tuesday.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.