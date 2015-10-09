(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Jennifer Cummings
Oct 9 The U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to
legalize same-sex marriage did not eliminate the unique
financial planning needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) clients.
For years, same-sex couples in domestic partnerships needed
financial advisers to navigate a patchwork of marriage laws and
to recreate marital protections via complicated legal documents.
So, did LGBT-focused advisers who supported gay marriage
lobby themselves out of a job? Not so fast. Gay clients still
face discriminatory laws and complicated adoption procedures,
these advisers say.
Clients may even need help dismantling complex financial
arrangements that are now unnecessary thanks to the ruling.
While the ruling is a game-changer for LGBT-focused
advisers, it affects some more than others, based mainly on
location.
"We don't look at it as are you gay or straight anymore -
it's are you married or unmarried," said Joshua Hatfield
Charles, a Washington area certified financial planner.
Meanwhile, Ryan Miracle, a certified financial planner near
Charlottesville, Virginia, said his couple of dozen gay clients
still may need decades before they feel really comfortable in
their southern community.
The largest wealth management firms, Wells Fargo Advisors,
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas, confirmed that their
programs to help LGBT clients are ongoing.
The following are some areas that LGBT-focused advisers are
helping clients navigate:
WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION
Some gay clients are concerned that by getting married,
they will "out" themselves to employers, who may discriminate
against them, advisers said. A minority of states have laws that
specifically protect LGBT people, according to the American
Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Advisers should review clients' employee handbooks to see if
companies have policies forbidding discrimination on the basis
of sexual orientation, said James Anderson, a senior vice
president with Anderson Asset Management in Bell Buckle,
Tennessee.
Regardless, Anderson recommended getting clients in touch
with a lawyer to fully explain their rights if they come out to
employers.
CHILD-REARING
Jennifer Hatch, president of New York-based Christopher
Street Financial, said she would not let LGBT clients take
chances about parental rights just because they can now marry.
For instance, if a gay client has a biological child, Hatch
wants to make sure the other spouse can also legally demonstrate
full parental rights. Gay couples should not assume this will
automatically happen simply because they can wed anywhere in the
country.
Hatch recommended that advisers educate themselves on the
legal, medical and financial documents needed to help gay
clients navigate second-parent adoption procedures. The website
marriageequalityfacts.org, developed by a coalition of pro
gay-marriage groups, including the ACLU, includes extensive
information.
LEGAL FORMS
Some legal and financial forms still say "husband" and
"wife." Review clients' legal and financial forms to make sure
this won't create problems, said Miracle, the Virginia adviser.
After gay clients marry, update estate plans and beneficiary
information to reflect, for instance, "spouse" instead of
"partner," said Anderson, whose firm is affiliated with Wells
Fargo.
That may seem redundant, but as with much of the planning
for LGBT clients, it's better safe than sorry.
(Reporting by Jennifer Cummings; editing by Suzanne Barlyn and
David Gregorio)