By Jennifer Cummings
Nov 6 When clients need legal help, financial
advisers can do more than simply give them a list of good
lawyers.
They can develop a business-sharing agreement with a lawyer,
share office space with a law firm or even hire a lawyer to work
on staff.
These strategies can require a big commitment in time and
sometimes money, but they can give advisers an edge in the fight
to retain and attract clients.
At the Lerner Group at HighTower Advisors, staff lawyer
Wayne Cooper gathers clients' wills and estate plans, creating
flow charts to show how assets would move depending on which
spouse dies first.
Walter Gondeck, a managing director and partner at the
Deerfield, Illinois-based firm, said all of his clients, whose
net worth averages about $10 million, have appreciated this
complimentary service.
Cooper often discovers expired trustees and unexpected
beneficiaries of assets, and his work often helps clients shave
off hourly fees they have to pay their own lawyers.
"We're not looking to replace the attorney," Gondeck said.
"A lot of times, lawyers are happy that we're getting the
process started."
A staff lawyer is a big investment, he said, declining to
say how much. But it is worth it, he added, because it
strengthens his relationships with clients and their children.
It is also a selling point for new clients.
Joseph Votava Jr., a certified financial planner with
Rochester, New York-based Seneca Financial Advisors LLC, spent
25 years as a lawyer. He keeps his licenses current because he
finds he can often bring his legal expertise into client
meetings.
Votava cautions that advisers should not attempt to
"practice law" even if they have lawyers on staff, so these
firms should not draw up any legal documents or provide legal
opinions. But getting estate planning started for a lawyer, like
the asset flow charts, can be a valuable service, he said.
Hiring a lawyer is not feasible for most advisory firms
because they would have to charge higher than industry-standard
fees to cover the expense, said Mike Byrnes, president of
Greater Boston-based Byrnes Consulting LLC.
"Building a strong strategic alliance that is not formally
part of your organization is the best option for most advisers,"
Byrnes said.
Josh Nelson, chief executive officer of Loveland,
Colorado-based Keystone Financial Services, worked out such an
arrangement with estate-planning lawyer Thomas H. Shanley, who
bills the client for his time directly.
When Nelson has clients with legal needs, he and Shanley
both meet with them.
Shanley likes getting a steady flow of business. The clients
like having Nelson there to provide information on how assets
are titled and who the beneficiaries are.
And Nelson likes knowing his clients are getting their
estate plans completed.
