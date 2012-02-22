* Post-crisis, clients have new fears about retirement
* One adviser's tools: tissues, pad of paper
* Many Americans aren't ready to retire-survey
Feb 22 In 2005, after 20 years as a New
York state trooper, Nicole Wilder was able to start her
retirement at age 48.
Then the 2008 economic crisis hit. Half of her life savings,
which had been tied up in a 401(k) account, was wiped out.
Wilder repeatedly called her financial advisory firm, but it
couldn't, or wouldn't, help. Finally she terminated her 401(k),
incurring an early withdrawal penalty, and put the money in
cash.
There has been a bright side, however. Wilder went back to
school and is loving her job as a full-time nurse. But the
experience has spoiled her image of retirement. What she used to
equate with a quiet life somewhere warm, she now associates with
fear.
"It's to the point where you don't want to ask anybody to
help you because you don't want to hear the answer," she said.
"It will be so disappointing."
Wilder, who says she expects to have to work full time
indefinitely, is one of the many Americans who have an
emotionally fraught relationship with retirement after the
financial crisis.
A Merrill Lynch survey released Wednesday found that many
affluent Americans are uncertain about how to adequately save
for retirement. More than half of the 1,000 people polled said
they are concerned about being able to afford the retirement
lifestyle they want.
This is good news for financial advisers: it shows there's a
need for their services. At the same time, advisers who
specialize in retirement planning are learning that they have to
hone their listening skills to be successful.
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT
Lisa Kent, a Princeton, New Jersey-based Merrill Lynch
Wealth Management adviser who specializes in retirement
planning, knows that ambiance is key when meeting clients.
She shuts the door to the room and leaves the table empty
except for a box of tissues and a pad of paper.
"It gives the vision that I'm ready to hear what's on their
mind," she said. "If only we had couch."
Retirement planning can often make advisers feel like
therapists, with issues like healthcare, estate planning and
life dreams coming up. And after the economic crisis upended
many clients' retirement goals, these conversations can be even
more difficult.
Kent, who has more than 30 years experience, gets the
discussions going by asking her clients open-ended questions
like, "What's on your mind?" or "What has happened since I last
saw you?" What she doesn't do is launch right into their
financial situation.
Another tip from Kent: meet with spouses separately on
occasion.
Once Kent rode an elevator in her building with a couple who
had just left a meeting with a different adviser. One of the
spouses turned to the other and said angrily, "I never got to
say what was on my mind."
That helped Kent realize that the person who controls the
finances may get too much attention, so she works to make sure
both people can express their opinions.
THE PAYOFFS
Working with clients on their retirement plans takes a broad
base of knowledge, with acumen in insurance, healthcare, estate
planning and other topics.
Hammering out a specialty in this area can pay off big.
Households that have one or more retirement accounts with an
adviser generate more than $1,000 more brokerage revenue per
year than households that have no retirement accounts, according
to a study released last week by PriceMetrix, a software company
that collects and analyzes retail wealth management data.
Cerulli Associates has found that people in their late 60s
begin to consolidate their financial accounts. So being
proficient in retirement planning means you can catch clients
when they are willing to put a larger share of their money with
fewer financial institutions.
Sometimes winning those clients means knowing when their
needs go beyond your expertise.
KNOWING BOUNDARIES
About four months ago, Michael Kay, president of Livingston,
New Jersey-based Financial Focus LLC, met with a long-time
client who was distraught about being laid off. The client had a
nice nest egg, but the job loss came five years before he saved
enough to retire to Florida with his wife. He told Kay he felt
like a failure for letting his wife down.
The client became so distraught that Kay suggested he see a
therapist, telling him, "It sounds to me that the issues you're
dealing with right now aren't financial -- they're emotional."
Kay now checks in on the man every few weeks, and is waiting
for him to come to terms with the loss of his job before they
create a new financial plan.
"This phase can be the most challenging time in someone's
life, and as an adviser you need to be there for your client,"
he said. "But you also need to know what the boundaries are of
your responsibilities."
For her part, Wilder, the former state trooper, said she
doesn't have plans to work with an adviser again. But she hasn't
given up on her dream of retiring.
(Reporting By Jennifer Cummings; Editing by Chelsea Emery and
Steve Orlofsky)