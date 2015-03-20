(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Hilary Johnson
March 20 Some advisers are playing up an extra
role as their clients' "life coach," since investment skills
alone may no longer be enough to stand out in a field now
replete with computer-generated advice.
Advisers are often in a unique position to provide personal
coaching to clients apart from money issues. Although advisers
cannot solve serious problems, they can use their networks to
help clients find experts for everything from substance abuse
treatment to cancer support.
They can also nudge clients in a better direction during
some of life's rough patches, like career changes.
Karen Higgins, an adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors in
Richmond, Va., stepped into such a role when a recently divorced
client lost her desire to socialize. Higgins asked her every
week to join her at a local women's club meeting. The client
finally agreed, leading to a better overall social life.
Life-coaching is a natural fit for advisers, since money
underpins much of life, and because the relationship between
financial adviser and client can be so intimate, Higgins said.
To be sure, some clients will always go to friends, rabbis,
or doctors for personal advice and will consult financial
advisers strictly for cost-effective returns. But being aware of
opportunities to provide extra help may set advisers apart in a
field that is now facing more competition from automated
investment services that use algorithms to manage portfolios.
This month, Charles Schwab Corp became the latest
firm to launch such a service, promoting it as being free of
advisory fees and commissions.
Matt Lynch, managing principal of Strategy & Resources, LLC,
a financial services consulting firm in Dayton, Ohio, said it is
a good time for advisers to highlight their caring sides.
Investments and financial planning can be automated, he
said. "But the ability to show empathy, and to give clients
confidence to stay invested and make good decisions, that's more
of an art than a science."
Financial planners say life-coaching skills have deepened
relationships and generated referrals.
Bill Keen, founder of Keen Wealth Advisors in Overland Park,
Kansas enjoys those "ripple effects" after going "way beyond the
money, way beyond the financial side of things" for clients.
Keen looks back on guiding a suddenly-widowed client through
a severe depression as his most rewarding life-coaching
experience. He helped her get professional counseling, sell her
home, and find a retirement community near her children.
Even when the issue isn't serious, careful listening can
help an adviser halt unrealistic expectations, and potentially
disastrous overspending, said Jacob Gold, who heads Jacob Gold
and Associates in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Gold gently recalibrates expectations when a client talks
about out-of-reach retirement plans, such as buying a beach
home. But he also works to understand the client's underlying
need, to see if it might be met more fittingly.
In a world of increased adviser competition, sympathy and
insight are keys to staying valued, Gold added. "It's no longer
an environment of what stock we should get into when, and when
to get out," he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Johnson;
Christian Plumb)