(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Constance Gustke
May 1 Financial advisers who donate their
services to needy clients find rewards that extend beyond
feeling good: fielding the challenging turf helps to sharpen
their skills.
That is one of the upshots for Matt Murphy, a financial
planner in Goodyear, Arizona who is helping an injured soldier
and his family to regain their financial footing. Murphy, who
has advised many clients for free, or "pro bono," for eight
years, holds the soldier's mission close to his heart.
Murphy dishes out financial know-how that military veterans
need when buying a home, donating some 40 hours a year. It is
continuing education for Murphy, whose pro bono clients have far
less than the $1 million in assets he manages for a typical
client.
The work helps Murphy brainstorm atypical financial
solutions, such as finding extra military benefits to stretch
budgets. Those experiences help him tackle challenges of more
affluent clients, such as instructing their children how to
budget and save.
Financial planners collectively donate thousands of hours to
clients in need each year. Murphy, for example, takes pro bono
cases from a partnership between the National Association of
Personal Financial Advisors Consumer Education Foundation (NCEF)
and Building Homes for Heroes, a group that gives mortgage-free
homes to disabled veterans. The organization works with 25 to 30
advisers who volunteer for two-year cycles.
The work can help advisers enhance their own practices while
also doing good, said Dick Power, national chairman of pro bono
programs for the Financial Planning Association.
Advisers typically do not use their pro bono work as a
marketing tool. Still, it can quietly help them become known in
their communities and burnish their reputations as
compassionate, skilled professionals, Power said.
Power's pro bono work with veterans, for example, was
featured in a local newspaper. "People want to affiliate," he
said.
GOING IT ALONE
Some advisers seek pro bono work that aligns with a personal
interest. For example, San Asato, in Bloomington, Minnesota, has
a soft spot for families with special needs children because his
own son has autism.
Asato provides free financial planning to several families
each year. That includes helping them to save for
college without sacrificing government financial assistance.
Asato finds some of those families through his local Rotary
Club. The work helps him become more compassionate, he said.
The empathy that surfaces from pro bono work helps when
advising all types of people in financial distress, said Ara
Oghoorian, an Encino, California adviser whose pro bono work has
involved helping people manage credit card or student debt while
trying to save.
One case involved an 80-year-old widow who could not afford
her everyday bills. Oghoorian made dozens of calls to get a
discount from the client's cellphone provider and slash other
utility bills.
Building empathy was another payoff. " is the biggest
skill set I've acquired," Oghoorian said. "And it makes me feel
good."
(Reporting by Constance Gustke; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and
Nick Zieminski)