April 28 Google Inc's YouTube will
directly invest in new shows to be launched in partnerships with
its four top content creators, it said in a blog on Tuesday.
The world's No. 1 online video website also said it entered
into an agreement with DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc unit
AwesomenessTV to release feature films over the next two years.
The partnerships would help YouTube, which completed 10
years last week, secure higher quality advertising as it
transitions from a repository of grainy home videos to a site
with more polished content.
YouTube has been trying to lure more premium video
advertising to boost margins as overall prices for Google's ads
have been declining.
The website, which attracts more than 1 billion unique
visitors a month, far surpassing those of Netflix Inc
and Amazon Inc, did not disclose how much it was
investing or how the partnerships would be structured.
The investment marks a significant change for YouTube, which
has been backing its content creators by providing production
facilities and small amounts of funds for creators to test
ideas.
Reuters reported in July last year that YouTube was in
discussions with Hollywood and independent producers to fund
premium content.
Under the deal with the content creators, YouTube will
stream the new season of "Prank vs Prank", a murder mystery
reality show featuring online star Joey Graceffa, comedy show
"Smosh" and another one by Fine Brothers.
YouTube and AwesomenessTV, a channel aimed at teens and
younger adults known as millennials, expect to roll out their
first film this fall.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)