FRANKFURT, April 20 Google Inc's
YouTube and similar online music and video services may face a
hefty royalties bill in Germany after a Hamburg court ruled in
favour of copyright owners in a landmark case on Friday.
The court said the website was responsible for the content
its users published and forced it to take down copyrighted
clips.
Friday's ruling comes less than a month after a U.S. appeals
court dealt Google a major setback by reviving lawsuits from
Viacom Inc, the English Premier League and various
other media companies over the use of copyrighted videos on
YouTube without permission.
The suit in Hamburg, for allegedly infringing the copyright
on seven music clips, was brought against YouTube in 2010 by
German royalty collections body GEMA and several other groups
handling music rights.
YouTube argued it merely provided the technical framework to
publish content and was not responsible for monitoring videos
and music clips for possible copyright violations, bu t the court
disagreed.
It said while YouTube did not have to proactively trawl
through its site in search of possible copyright violations, it
must remove clips at the request of the rights holder.
"We welcome this decision," a spokesman for Google in
Germany said, saying the court's move created legal certainty
for both uploading sites and the people who use them.
A spokesman for GEMA said: "This in an important partial
victory."
GEMA, which says it represents more than 64,000 songwriters
and musicians, demands that music-on-demand platforms which
stream music to users for free and are financed by
advertisements pay just over 10 percent of their music revenues,
pl us an additional per-stream fee.
YouTube says some 60 hours of video are uploaded to its site
every minute, and more than 3 billion hours of video are watched
on the platform each month.
INTERNET SURVEILLANCE
Recent lawsuits have centred on a crucial issue for media
companies: how to win internet viewers without ceding control of
TV shows, movies and music.
But a push for better legal protection of artists' and media
companies' rights has met opposition from those who fear tighter
regulation will curb their freedom to download movies and music
for free and encourage internet surveillance.
Earlier this year, tens of thousands of demonstrators took
to the streets across Europe to protest against an international
anti-piracy agreement.
One vocal group opposing the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade
Agreement (ACTA) is Germany's Pirate Party, which came out of
nowhere last year and according to a recent poll has overtaken
the Greens to become the third strongest political grouping in
the country.
The arrest of Kim Dotcom, a German national who founded
online file-sharing site Megaupload.com, earlier this year is
the most prominent recent case of authorities cracking down on
copyright infringement.
Google said on Friday it was prepared to resume negotiations
with GEMA to seek an agreement on the use of copyrighted
content. GEMA and YouTube held talks from April 2009 until the
suit was filed in September 2010, with no result.
Other online services have said GEMA's demands are
unreasonable and make it too hard to make a profit by
distributing music and videos online.
Music streaming site Grooveshark, which was sued by record
company EMI Group Ltd in January, pulled out of Germany earlier
this year claiming GEMA demanded unreasonably high royalty fees.
File-sharing site RapidShare was told by a German court in
March that it has to be more proactive in ensuring users did not
make any copyrighted content available to others.
