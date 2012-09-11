* YouTube sees 1 bln daily mobile video views
* New iPhone app to feature ads
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Google Inc is
releasing a new version of its YouTube video app for iPhones
that will for the first time feature advertising but won't have
the benefit of being pre-loaded on Apple Inc's popular
smartphones.
The new YouTube app will be available for download at
Apple's App Store beginning on Tuesday, Google said in a blog on
the company website on Tuesday.
Web-connected smartphones are increasingly important to
YouTube's business. One billion of YouTube's daily video views
now occur on mobile devices, said Google. Earlier this year
YouTube said it was streaming 4 billion videos every day.
The new YouTube app for the iPhone will feature thousands of
additional videos, according to the blog post, as well as
improved features for finding videos and sharing videos on
social networks.
Unlike the previous version of the YouTube iPhone app, the
new version will feature online advertising, a Google spokesman
said.
Online ads generate the bulk of Google's revenue, the
world's No.1 Web search engine, and YouTube already offers ads
on its mobile website and on the version of the app for Android
smartphones.
Apple said last month that its license to include the
YouTube app in the iOS operating system used by the iPhone and
iPad had ended.
The relationship between Google and Apple has frayed over
the years, as the shift from PCs to mobile devices has increased
the competition between the two companies. Earlier this year,
Apple said it would dump Google's mapping software from its
mobile devices.
Apple is holding a press event in San Francisco on Wednesday
where many expect the company to unveil a new version of its
iPhone.
YouTube has been among a handful of apps that came
pre-loaded onto the screens of Apple's mobile devices since the
original iPhone was introduced in 2007.
The pre-installed YouTube app -- which was actually built by
Apple using YouTube standards -- was not as full-featured as
YouTube's own website, but it was popular.
According to data measurement firm Nielsen, YouTube was the
third most popular iPhone app by users, including both
pre-installed apps and downloaded apps, in the U.S. in June.
Google said it was working on a version of the YouTube app
specially-designed for iPads, which should be available in the
coming months.