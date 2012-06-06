By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 6
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 YouTube will provide live
webcasts of the upcoming London Olympic Games to viewers in Asia
and Africa, the video website's latest step to position itself
as a prime media destination with marquee content.
YouTube, owned by Internet search company Google Inc
, said o n W ednesday the International Olympic Committee
will offer 10 channels of high-definition video of various
events at this summer's games, which begin in late July.
It will offer 2,200 hours of free, live programming from the
games, including the medal finals for all 32 sports.
A YouTube spokesperson declined to comment on financial
arrangements of the deal, which will offer coverage of the games
to Internet users in 64 markets including India, Singapore,
Malaysia and Kenya. China, which has more than 450 million
Internet users, exercises tight control and censorship over the
Web at home, and has banned numerous websites, including
YouTube.
The rights to broadcast the Olympics on television can fetch
billions of dollars. NBC, controlled by Comcast, paid
about $2 billion for the rights to the 2010 winter and 2012
Summer Games.
In the United States, NBC will for the first time provide a
live webcast of all 32 Olympic sporting events on its website
this summer. To watch the NBC webcast, consumers must confirm
they subscribe to a cable, satellite or telecommunications
service.
YouTube, which has become the Web's most popular video site
thanks to a massive selection of home-made clips, has
increasingly added professional-grade content to its line-up.
The website now lets users rent movies from several Hollywood
studios, and has offered webcasts of sporting events as India's
Premiere League cricket matches and the America's cup sailing
contest.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Marguerita Choy)