SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Tubular, a small San
Francisco start-up that provides analytics for YouTube content
creators, has raised $2.5 million in venture capital in the
latest sign of how far the business ecosystem has evolved around
the Google-owned video repository.
YouTube was once known as Wild West of online video, but
over the past two years Google has focused on raising the
quality of YouTube content through a series of direct
investments and the cultivation of third-party "networks".
The result is a cluster of small studios, mostly based in
Los Angeles, that acts like a digital Hollywood, pumping out
slick YouTube hits.
With the ultimate goal of hosting enough high-quality
content to lure big-spending advertisers to YouTube, Google
doled out more than $100 million last year in grants to its
networks and bedroom stars.
In May Google led a group of investors who poured $35
million into Machinima, a leading network, to stoke growth in
the YouTube industry.
That market has now grown to the point that it can support
its own start-ups, says Tubular's founder Rob Gabel.
COMPETITION
As more semi-professional and professional YouTube creators
enter the sector, with increasing competition among them, there
is a growing need for analytical services.
Tubular is one such service, allowing customers to monitor
and measure when videos get the most views and comments, or the
sources of referred traffic.
The software includes a dashboard that displays the
real-time analytics, which are generated by tapping into a
stream of data provided by YouTube.
"If YouTube is a multibillion-dollar market, then that's
billions of dollars going out to content creators who can then
invest that again," said Gabel, a former Machinima employee.
"On every platform, from Google to Facebook to Twitter,
people have turned to third parties' helpful tools."
At a high level, the pie is large and continuing to grow
rapidly. Former Citi analyst Mark Mahaney estimates that YouTube
will bring Google a total of $3.6 billion in 2012.
Rich Heitzmann, a co-founder of FirstMark Capital, which led
Tubular's latest funding round, said that Google is far from
wringing out all of the potential revenue from YouTube.
"We think the ecosystem is at least the size of
Facebook's, considering it has a billion users and if you
consider the time spent on YouTube," Heitzmann said.
"The advertising opportunities are there, and yet the
ecosystem hasn't evolved technologically."
SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS
Other investors in Tubular's first tranche of equity
financing included High Line Venture Partners, SV Angel, Lerer
Ventures and Bedrocket Media Ventures.
Still, Gabel is betting that he can create a long-term,
sustainable business on YouTube's platform at a time when some
Silicon Valley companies are wary of building on the backs of
larger companies.
Twitter, for instance, courted controversy this year when it
made a business decision to shut off its firehose of data for a
number of popular third-party developers to drive more visitors
to its own site.
Allen DeBevoise, the CEO of Machinima who is also a Tubular
investor, said that YouTube has reason to foster its independent
developers rather than squash them.
"It's a thriving and fast-moving ecosystem now," he said.
"But a lot of players are needed to make it all work."
Though Gabel acknowledges that the YouTube industry's rapid
expansion is no guarantee of success, he has high hopes.
"Everything is a bit of gamble," he said, "but I feel good
gambling on YouTube and online video."