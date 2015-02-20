(In Feb. 18 story, corrects headline and first sentence to show
Feb 18 Google Inc is set to launch its
paid monthly subscription service called YouTube Music Key in a
few months, Robert Kyncl, the online video service's head of
content and business operations, said at the Code/Media
conference.
The company was "fine-tuning the experience", Kyncl said at
the conference in California, according to a Google spokeswoman.
