* Argentina's YPF confirms 927 million boe shale resources

* Unconventional find lies in Patagonian Loma La Lata area

BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 Argentine energy firm YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), said on Monday it has identified unconventional energy resources of 927 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in Patagonia.

The resources lie in a 428-kilometre square area in the southern province of Neuquen, where the company announced a large unconventional natural gas find nearly a year ago.

YPF, Argentina's biggest energy company, said it was already producing about 5,000 boe per day including shale oil in the area, adding it had also demarcated a new area nearby that "raised expectations of large volumes for future development."

Energy analyst Eduardo Fernandez said the resources YPF announced on Monday represented just over twice the country's annual oil consumption of between 400 million and 450 million barrels.

YPF started work to develop unconventional energy resources in Argentina in 2007, announcing the first results last December when it detailed the discovery of a huge shale gas find estimated at 4.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf).

That would be equivalent to a quarter of the country's proven reserves, extending expectations for the life of its natural gas reserves to 16 years from just six previously.

YPF's crude production has eased over the last three years to 107 million barrels in 2010 from 111 million a year earlier and 115 million in 2008. (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by David Gregorio) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))