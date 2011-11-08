* Argentina's YPF confirms 927 million boe shale find

* Discovery lies in Patagonian Loma La Lata property

* Find equivalent to about two years of local demand

By Karina Grazina

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 Argentina's biggest energy firm YPF said on Monday it had found nearly a billion barrels in unconventional energy resources in Patagonia, more than double the country's annual oil consumption.

The find at YPF's Loma La Lata property in Neuquen province could eventually help put the brakes on falling oil production in Latin America's No. 3 economy, where energy demand is rising due to strong economic growth.

Independent energy analyst Eduardo Fernandez said the 927 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) that YPF announced on Monday represented just over twice the country's annual oil consumption of between 400 million and 450 million barrels.

"This would be about two years worth of reserves. This is very good, but it doesn't resolve the country's energy problems," he said.

The shale resources lie in a 428-kilometre square area at the Loma La Lata property in the southern province of Neuquen, where the company announced a large unconventional natural gas find nearly a year ago.

YPF said it was already producing about 5,000 boe per day in the area, adding it had also demarcated a new site nearby that "raised expectations of large volumes for future development".

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Argentina's proved petroleum reserves in 2009 totaled 2.62 billion barrels.

Argentina has been forced to import more fuel to meet its needs in recent years and critics blame government intervention in the market and political uncertainty for discouraging investment in exploration.

YPF's crude production has eased over the last three years to 107 million barrels in 2010 from 111 million a year earlier and 115 million in 2008.

YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol , started work to develop unconventional energy resources in Argentina in 2007, announcing the first results last year with the shale gas find at Loma La Lata.

Soon after that discovery, a U.S. Department of Energy report showed that Argentina holds more natural gas trapped in shale rock than all of Europe does -- a 774-trillion-cubic-feet bounty that could transform the outlook for Western Hemisphere supply.

Various energy companies have expressed an interest in exploring for unconventional energy resources in Neuquen despite the higher cost and greater complexity of extracting unconventional energy resources.