By Karina Grazina
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 Argentina's biggest energy
firm YPF said on Monday it had found nearly a billion
barrels in unconventional energy resources in Patagonia, more
than double the country's annual oil consumption.
The find at YPF's Loma La Lata property in Neuquen province
could eventually help put the brakes on falling oil production
in Latin America's No. 3 economy, where energy demand is rising
due to strong economic growth.
Independent energy analyst Eduardo Fernandez said the 927
million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) that YPF announced on
Monday represented just over twice the country's annual oil
consumption of between 400 million and 450 million barrels.
"This would be about two years worth of reserves. This is
very good, but it doesn't resolve the country's energy
problems," he said.
The shale resources lie in a 428-kilometre square area at
the Loma La Lata property in the southern province of Neuquen,
where the company announced a large unconventional natural gas
find nearly a year ago.
YPF said it was already producing about 5,000 boe per day in
the area, adding it had also demarcated a new site nearby that
"raised expectations of large volumes for future development".
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
Argentina's proved petroleum reserves in 2009 totaled 2.62
billion barrels.
Argentina has been forced to import more fuel to meet its
needs in recent years and critics blame government intervention
in the market and political uncertainty for discouraging
investment in exploration.
YPF's crude production has eased over the last three years
to 107 million barrels in 2010 from 111 million a year earlier
and 115 million in 2008.
YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol , started work
to develop unconventional energy resources in Argentina in 2007,
announcing the first results last year with the shale gas find
at Loma La Lata.
Soon after that discovery, a U.S. Department of Energy
report showed that Argentina holds more natural gas trapped in
shale rock than all of Europe does -- a 774-trillion-cubic-feet
bounty that could transform the outlook for Western Hemisphere
supply.
(DOE report: link.reuters.com/byd98r)
Various energy companies have expressed an interest in
exploring for unconventional energy resources in Neuquen despite
the higher cost and greater complexity of extracting
unconventional energy resources.
