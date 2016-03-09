BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (IFR) - Argentine oil company YPF has
mandated banks on a US$500m bond sale, a market source told IFR
on Wednesday, as the country's borrowers make their way back to
the capital markets.
The new government's agreement with holdout creditors last
week has paved the way for Argentine credits to return to the
markets, and they are wasting little time doing so.
The province of Buenos Aires was expected to price an
eight-year bond later on Wednesday, while Pampa Energia and TGS
are also mulling new issues.
The identity of the mandated banks was not immediately
available, and it was not clear when state-controlled YPF would
decide to come to market.
The company has alternative funding sources and is under no
pressure to print soon, the source said.
YPF has received a number of unsolicited term sheets from
banks and recently took out a number of bi-lateral loans of
around US$150m in size from financial institutions.
"It seems like the bank market is opening up, which is
something we didn't have before [in Argentina]," said the
source.
"YPF has more flexibility in terms of when to go [to the
bond market] and what size is needed."
IN AND OUT
YPF Chief Executive Officer Miguel Caluccio tendered his
resignation earlier on Wednesday, as new Argentine President
Mauricio Macri puts his market-friendly stamp on policy.
His administration's agreement with the holdout creditors is
ending a 15-year legal battle that effectively locked the
nation's credits out of the international capitaln markets.
The Argentine sovereign itself is expected to come to market
by mid-April with a new bond sized at more than US$10bn.
The spreads on YPF's bonds have widened in tandem with the
collapse of oil prices in recent months, and the bonds are
currently trading wide to sovereign securities.
YPF's 2024s have been trading at around 9% since early
March, down from a recent peak of 10.44% on January 19,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
YPF, which has three, eight and nine-year bonds outstanding,
neds to "find a part of the curve that is not crowded and
doesn't validate high spreads on the bonds trading at the
long-end," the source said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby)