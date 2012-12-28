UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada surges after Cinven and rival make bid approaches
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 28 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF has reached a deal with Bridas Holding to invest in the country's vast Vaca Muerta shale resources, two industry sources said on condition of anonymity on Friday.
No one in YPF or Bridas could immediately be reached to comment. YPF has called a news conference at 5:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT).
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
LONDON, Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to 19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest level since July 2015.