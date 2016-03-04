BUENOS AIRES, March 4 Argentina's YPF said it
was considering a single new debt issuance in international
markets in 2016 and that an expected resolution to the debt
battle with holdout creditors would improve the state-controlled
company's investment profile.
"Although we have recently started to see the international
banking market open up for us for the first time in several
years, we will consider one debt new issue in international
markets," Chief Financial Officer Daniel Gonzalez said.
YPF said it anticipated "difficult conversations" with labor
unions as it puts 20 rigs into standby this year and reduces
operating costs to cushion the impact of the slump in global oil
prices.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)