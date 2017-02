BUENOS AIRES Aug 4 Argentina's state-controlled oil company YPF registered a net loss of 753 million pesos ($50.7 million) in the second quarter, it said Thursday, an abrupt reversal from the 2.3 billion peso profit it posted in the same period a year ago.

YPF was nationalized in 2012 after the Argentine government seized the stake held by Spanish oil major Repsol. (1 peso=14.86 pesos) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by James Dalgleish)