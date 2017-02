BUENOS AIRES May 10 Argentina's state-controlled oil company YPF said on Tuesday that its first quarter net profit tumbled 59.5 percent versus a year earlier to 855 million pesos ($58.1 million).

YPF, which was nationalized in 2012 after the Argentine government seized the stake held by Spanish oil major Repsol, posted a net profit of 2.11 billion pesos in the first quarter of 2015.

(At the end of March $1 = 14.72 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay)