* Gov't took administrative control of YPF mid-April
* Not complying with auditing regulations since then
* Analyst says YPF could easily resume compliance
By Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, May 16 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF SA will name an
audit committee to comply with U.S. market regulations once a
new board of directors is seated in early June, the company said
on Wednesday.
YPF said in a statement that it wants its American
Depositary Shares (ADS) to continue trading in New York. The
company said earlier that it was at risk of having the shares
delisted since it was not complying with auditory regulations.
"On June 4 the company's new board of directors will be
named, and it will later name the audit committee," the
statement said.
The company stopped complying after the government took
administrative control of YPF in mid-April. President Cristina
Fernandez promulgated a law in early May to expropriate the
controlling stake in YPF held by Spain's Repsol YPF SA.
The price of YPF's ADSs was down 8.6 percent in afternoon
trading, compared with a 2 percent decline before the news was
reported.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Wednesday, YPF said it stopped complying with audit committee
requirements as of April 16.
"If we fail to cure this deficiency, NYSE rules provide that
the NYSE may initiate suspension and delisting procedures with
respect to our securities," the filing said.
"If our ADSs are delisted from the NYSE, there may be a
limited market for our ADSs, trading in our ADSs may become more
difficult and the price of our ADSs could decrease even
further," the company said. "In addition ... our ability to
raise additional capital would likely be impaired."
YPF also said its corporate governance practices varied from
NYSE standards, including one involving the independence of
directors on the company's board.
Argentina renationalized YPF, which was privatized in the
1990s, saying Repsol invested too little in exploration and
production, forcing the country to import costly fuels.
Repsol denied the government's charges and brought suit in
New York on Tuesday seeking some $10 billion in compensation for
its expropriated stake.
Fernandez has said several times that she wants YPF to
continue trading in New York under the SEC's supervision, part
of her efforts to show the government will run the company in a
professional way. YPF's statement on Wednesday affirmed its
intention to continue being listed in New York.
The government-appointed administrator at YPF, Planning
Minister Julio De Vido, took over the audit committee's powers
last month. On Wednesday, Fernandez's administration extended
the administrative takeover for another 30 days to mid-June.
At a shareholders meeting scheduled for early June, a former
Schlumberger NV executive is expected to be named
president of YPF and the state-ordered intervention could be
lifted.
One analyst played down the current regulatory troubles.
"These are things the company could easily fix or comply
with and YPF would continue trading at the NYSE," said Christian
Reos, an analyst at Allaria Ledesma brokerage.
