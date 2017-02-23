HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON, June 16 HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA signed a preliminary deal to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell, YPF said on Thursday.
Both companies will take a 50 percent stake in the Bajada de Añelo field to develop a pilot program, which will be operated by Shell, YPF said in the statement. The agreement is subject to approval by provincial authorities. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.