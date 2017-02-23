BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA signed a preliminary deal to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell, YPF said on Thursday.

Both companies will take a 50 percent stake in the Bajada de Añelo field to develop a pilot program, which will be operated by Shell, YPF said in the statement. The agreement is subject to approval by provincial authorities. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)