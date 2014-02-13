MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Struggling trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc said it refinanced debt of $1.1 billion, completing a restructuring it began nearly three years ago.
The company closed a $300 million debt reduction plan in January after the Teamsters Union agreed to a revised labor contract.
An earlier rejection by the union had put the restructuring plan in jeopardy ahead of the first debt repayment of $69.4 million due on Feb. 15.
YRC, which had debt of about $1.36 billion, on Thursday completed the refinancing with a new $700 million medium-term loan and a $450 million asset-based loan.
The company said the refinancing extends the tenure to 2019 and would provide interest savings of about $40 to $50 million annually.
YRC's shares rose 1.5 percent in extended trading. They closed at $20.95 on the Nasdaq.
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.