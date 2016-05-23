May 23 Henan Xinye Textile Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 6.75 yuan per share from no less than 6.78 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 112.73 million shares from up to 112.23 million shares

