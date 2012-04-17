LONDON, April 18 Retail and business customers and banks hold significant Chinese yuan-denominated deposits in London, a report released on Wednesday showed, as London positions itself as an off-shore yuan trading centre with the backing of the British and Chinese governments.

Customer and interbank yuan (renminbi) deposits total 109 billion yuan ($17.3 billion), according to the report published by the City of London Corporation as part its bid together with several major banks to boost London as an off-shore yuan trading centre.

"I welcome this initiative, which will further strengthen London's development as the leading Western hub for the international renminbi market," said British finance minister George Osborne.

The initiative follows an agreement between Britain and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in January to co-operate on offshore yuan trading. The HKMA extended the operating hours of its renminbi settlement system into the London day.

London and other financial centres like Singapore are seeking to capitalise on the rapid growth of the off-shore yuan bond market in Hong Kong since its launch less than two years ago, as investors aim to put their yuan deposits to work by buying high-yielding yuan bonds.

Borrowers have included international corporates like Tesco and McDonalds as well as international banks.

The existing deposits in London show "that a pool of renminbi liquidity is being established which will be valuable in developing the potential of London as a centre for renminbi business, not only in forex but also in investment products and other instruments," according to the report, written by Bourse Consult for the City of London initiative.

However, customer deposits in Hong Kong totalled 589 billion yuan at the end of 2011, compared with only 35 billion yuan in customer deposits in London, the report added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)