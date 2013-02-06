TAIPEI Feb 6 The Chinese yuan opened at 6.2265/6.2325 to the U.S. dollar on its first day of trade in Taiwan, according to the Taipei branch of Bank of China .

Taiwan's central bank said on Tueday it will allow the island's banks to start conducting yuan currency business on the island from Wednesday. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)