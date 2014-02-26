UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
(Corrects in headline and first graph to say Yuanta Fin withdrew earlier remarks and said it has not won the bid)
TAIPEI Feb 26 A unit of Taiwan's Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd has not won the bid for a controlling stake in South Korea's Tongyang Securities , Yuanta Financial's spokesman Chuang Yu-de said on Wednesday.
Yuanta said earlier on Wednesday it will bid for the stake, without elaborating.
The move comes after Taiwan's top financial regulator, William Tseng, said recently that he would encourage brokerages to increase investments overseas in part because the Taiwanese market is crowded and fragmented. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners