Oct 25 Chong Hing Bank Ltd :

* says Yue Xiu agrees to buy Hong Kong's Chong Hing Bank

* Yue Xiu says offers to buy up to 75 percent of CHB for HK$35.69 each

* Yue Xiu says offer valued at about HK$11.644 billion

